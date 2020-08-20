Roads being cleared of trees and debris

A picture of trees and debris strewn across the Battlebridge Road at Leitrim Village this morning following the powerful Storm Ellen that swept across the country in the early hours of today.

Leitrim County Council crews were out early to clear debris from the roads in the county while ESB crews are working to reconnect customers following a number of outages in the region.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully and people are asked not to approach any fallen lines but to report it immediately to ESB on 1800 372 999.