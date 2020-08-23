The Hive provides a safe and productive return to the workplace for many businesses

The Hive, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co-working and Enterprise Centre has announced its comeback. It is ready to welcome back users with extensive steps taken to provide a safe working environment for those in need of a workspace.

As the COVID 19 crisis influences lives and economy, including the way people work, it is now finally possible to return to socially distanced co-working, training, and events. The Hive has redesigned their co-working spaces, offices and the procedures to accommodate for social distancing and unprecedented hygiene standards.

Opened just 7 years ago, The Hive is a powerhouse of enterprise in the North West, and since establishment over 50 businesses and 200 users have benefited and grown their businesses.

Now home to 30 businesses, and a community of 100 regular users and 100 occasional users, Manager Colm Keane explains:

“Our clients and our community are torn between the impact of Covid-19 on their business and their rebuilding plans.

Over the past months, we listened, as we stayed in touch and carefully planned our safe comeback. The world of work has certainly changed; and we have invested in safe solutions that allow Hive users to resume their work through socially distanced workstations, own closed-door offices, training and events spaces”.

He added, “we want our users and staff to be safe and feel safe. Since March, we have responded to help the community. We supported a PPE mini-factory in our conference room to produce face shields for healthcare workers and Carole Coleman, RTE has been broadcasting to the nation using our facilities.

"One of our tenants Churchtv are streaming live ten of thousands of viewers on streams including funerals and have doubled the number of sites they service since the pandemic hit. They are currently working on a streaming solution for a major sports organisation.

“We are delighted that one of our tenants Zenoz is preparing to move into a much larger premises as they expand locally. Our move to online events has proven to be popular and we held 7 webinars in conjunction with Cavan Digital Hub discussing issues such as online marketing, personal development, business planning etc.

“We can welcome remote workers seeking flexible office-based days and larger companies wishing to deploy and cluster work teams in an easily accessible location with a wonderful quality of life – Carrick-on-Shannon.

“Since we launched our new video on social media sharing insights into the changes we have made at The Hive, we have had a reassuring reaction. People are ready for the structure that a well-appointed co-working space offers, even for part of the week. ”

To provide safe co-working spaces, the Hive has reconfigured workstations and offices and ensured social distancing, installed COVID 19 protective screens on site and introduced highly visible and clear rules and agreements for all to use and implement, putting everyone’s safety first.

The Hive team are trained in implementing all guidelines as set out by the authorities and is creating an online community where members can share their feedback, experience, and get business moving again through networking and collaboration.

Joe Lowe, Head of Local Enterprise Office and Director of Leitrim County Enterprise Fund the company behind The Hive explains, “we know that there are many business owners out there wondering how to move on to the next step, away from the distractions they were facing in working from home.

“For many, the old commute is no longer necessary. We want to invite them and reassure them. The Hive is a ready alternative. We are progressing our expansion plans, with an extension to accommodate up to 45 new co-working and office spaces.”