Catriona Hanly showcases pieces from her summer collection

As we start to emerge from the pandemic, adaptations needed to be made, but Catriona Hanly Atelier is confident in delivering sustainable timeless fashion that can be pulled out of your wardrobe to be styled and worn in many different ways.

“This crisis has allowed me an opportunity to slow down, to think, to breathe and appreciate the beauty around me that is available at my fingertips and to realign my designs in a more peaceful landscape. I think you will agree that the results speak for themselves,” said Catriona.

“As we slowly awaken from our slumber I’d like to showcase various pieces from my Summer Collections.

“Inspired by the delights of my home town in Co. Roscommon I took inspiration from my daily walks and appreciated the nature and beauty all around me.

“From the sound of the gentle waves of Lough Gara which represent the sublime frills on my dresses to the high stretching trees that inspire the straight lines on my suits.

“This time of year pre Covid-19 my collections grace the catwalks of New York, Paris, London, and Ireland. My next photo shoot was due to take place in London this August. This has been put on hold as I was unable to proceed with it due to the current government guidelines,” she said.

“I had to rethink my strategy and I believe the beauty in Ireland extends to more than the nature that surrounds us. We have stunningly beautiful women in Ireland and I feel it is my duty to expose that beauty and talent on an international level.

“The most exciting element of this particular shoot was that these beautiful and talented women, with no previous modelling experience (with the exception of Cristiona Aston) worked the photo shoot like professionals.

“These beautiful, inspiring, talented young women were right on my doorstep in County Roscommon.

“The girls were an absolute pleasure to work with, which made the shoot a lot of fun. These are local ladies who took guidance and direction from Kathy and I which resulted in a fun, energetic and natural shoot.

“It was great to be at home and involve the girls in a social distancing shoot.

My niece, Clodagh Hanly was a fantastic help throughout the day with hair and makeup and also made sure restrictions were adhered to throughout the day.

“I would like to thank all the ladies who made this photo shoot fun, creative and safe to complete,” said Catriona.