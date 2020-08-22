Archive photo
The great Ballinamore team of the late 1960s
A picture of the Ballinamore Senior Football Team from the late 60’s.
Back row, left to right, Dermot Gannon, Joe Gormley, Dan Gallogly, Michael Martin, Frankie Beirne, Bertie O’Hara, Thomas Galligan, Noel Flynn, Frank McKeon.
Front row, left to right, Noel Crossan, Tommy McCormack, Patsy Prior, Hughie Smith, Paddy Dolan, Gerry McIntyre, Séamus Hayden, Sean Kavanagh, Berney Crossan
