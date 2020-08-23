Sadness at closure of Manorhamilton café

Popular Manorhamilton eatery, An Caifé Bia – Slainte on Main Street decided to close its business after seven successful years in operation on Monday, August 10.

Like many other businesses the imposition of the COVID-19 restrictions in March and their continuing operation has made it difficult to operate. Recently another well-liked Manorhamilton eatery, the Castle Caifé was forced to decide to cease operations after their post March COVID-19 shutdown.

Announcing their decision in a Facebook post the management of An Caifé Bia Slainte stated “the change has now begun. With a heavy heart I have decided not to reopen the doors of my little cafe.

“It has been a joyous seven years or so and I’d like to thank all who have been involved over the years and me, Lee, Pauline, Hazy , Tara and Aisling wish to say a big thank you to the massive support of our customers.

“I am taking An Caife Bia – Slainte to the Farmers Markets, so hopefully we will see you there,” noted the post.