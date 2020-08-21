Appeal following aggravated burglary Longford Town

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary which occurred in Longford town on Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020.



It is believed that a number of individuals gained entry to a house in the Clonbalt Woods area of Longford town armed with a knife and baton at approximately 3.30pm.



Two people were in the house at the time. Property was stolen during the incident and the individuals left the house.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Clonbalt Woods and Drumlish Road in Longford between 2pm and 5pm and who may have information to please make contact with them.



Gardaí in Longford are interested in speaking with a woman who already made contact with them that afternoon and are asking if she could please get back in contact with them.



Anyone who can assist Gardaí with their enquiries can contact Longford Garda Station on 043-3350570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.