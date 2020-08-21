Bundoran's Fairy Bridges wins 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award

Bundoran’s Fairy Bridges has been recognised among the best tourist attractions in the world, based on outstanding 2019 traveller reviews through the popular travel website.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveller feedback, placing them in the top 10% of attractions around the globe.

The Fairy Bridges which attracts thousands of visitors annually was the seaside town’s original tourist attraction and has remained a popular staple of Bundoran’s tourism offering ever since.

Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth welcomed the award saying “we recognise the Fairy Bridges and Wishing Chair as a hugely important visitor attraction in Bundoran on the Wild Atlantic Way and we have worked hard over the past number of years to promote it to visitors and locals alike. We are lucky to have such an amazing gem on our doorstep and judging by the continuous positive reviews it will be as popular for many years to come.”

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again.”

The Fairy Bridges and Wishing Chair is an open attraction and can be visited for free all year round at Tullan Strand, Bundoran. For more see www. fairybridgesandwishingchair. com or find them on Facebook.