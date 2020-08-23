UPDATE: Leitrim remains only county without an increase in cases over last two weeks

61 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the last 24 hours according to the latest figures released this evening, Sunday, August 23.



Leitrim continues to be the only county not recording any cases of the virus in the last two weeks. At present Leitrim has had 85 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the virus was first identified in the country earlier this year.

Between August 9 and August 16, only Leitrim had zero cases of Covid-19 while across all other counties 542 new cases were reported.

Since then Leitrim has still had no further cases.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has now been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.



Of the cases of the virus notified today: