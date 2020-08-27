SUV seized as part of CAB investigation in Leitrim

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Jeep seized as part of CAB investigation in Leitrim

The SUV seized as part of a CAB search operation this week.

The Criminal Assets Bureau with the assistance of local Gardaí from Carrick-On-Shannon Garda Station conducted a search of land and sheds in Co Leitrim the morning of Tuesday, August 25.

A 191 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV valued circa €40,000 was seized.

The CAB investigation is focused on an Organised Criminal Group involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the midlands area.