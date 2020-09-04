UPDATE: another Covid -19 case in Leitrim
The latest figures for Covid-19 infections
The latest figures released this evening, Friday, September 4, 2020 have revealed that there has been a further 98 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland. This week has seen the first increase in cases for Leitrim with one additional Covid-19 case confirmed earlier this week and another confirmed this evening. People are urged not to become complacent in the fight against the virus.
