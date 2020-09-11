UPDATE: Covid-19 figures for Friday, September 11, 2020

Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland

The latest figures show a further 211 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

One death has also been reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19  infections in Dublin and Limerick remain a concern and visitor restrictions are set to be reintroduced in nursing homes in Dublin from Sunday.

The new restrictions apply to all long term residential care facilities in the county.