UPDATE: Covid-19 figures for Friday, September 11, 2020
Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland
The latest figures show a further 211 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.
One death has also been reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of Covid-19 infections in Dublin and Limerick remain a concern and visitor restrictions are set to be reintroduced in nursing homes in Dublin from Sunday.
The new restrictions apply to all long term residential care facilities in the county.
