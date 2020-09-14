Urgent need for restoration of podiatry and chiropody services in Leitrim

Cllr Brendan Barry has asked that Leitrim County Council write to the HSE to request the urgent restoration of podiatry and chiropody services in Leitrim.

“Podiatry services have been drastically reduced in Co Leitrim for several months now,” he told a recent Council meeting.

“We have good primary care centres where these clinics can be done safely in Co Leitrim,” he continued, stating these services should be immediately restored locally. These treatments are extremely important for people with diabetes and foot ulcers and are essential to ensure that people can remain mobile and active,” he said.

“These conditions can be very serious if they are not actively managed and can result in amputation.”

The Sinn Féin councillor noted that if hairdressers and beauticians can be open and offering services to people there is no reason why services involving the treatment and care of people’s feet, cannot be restored in Co Leitrim.