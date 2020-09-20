All your autumn essentials

Don’t limit your Autumn wardrobe to tracksuits and fleeces, we are so over lockdown dressing.

Iclothing.com makes a great case for wearing really stylish boots, dresses and knits this winter: smart knits and gorgeous dresses that will keep you warm - and looking presentable. Even if you have a flexible WFH schedule, you still want to work casual in a polished way. For women at home, these are hard-working pieces that are comfy and cosy.

Proving florals aren’t just for spring, iclothing’s hero dress for Autumn is a vintage-inspired bright blue botanical print. The red maxi has a bright print that brightens your day. All of the dresses will straddle the seasons.

Once the cold weather hits, team it with this seasons biker boots and a cosy knit or jacket. Knits combine colour and shape making them great transeasonal pieces.

The new looks from their early Autumn drop are something grown-up for the office (you can always team them with trainers if it’s the dress code's informal), a smart choice for the weekend and an easy-to-elevate piece for evenings out.

Arm yourself out with these key styles and you will look smart and comfy for Autumn.