On Friday, October 2, North West Simon are calling on the people of the North West and beyond to swap their beds for sleeping bags for one night only by taking part in the Virtual Sleep Out for North West Simon Community.

“While we may not be able to come together in person this year, we are calling on friends, family, colleagues, and teammates to join us virtually; giving up your usual comforts to spend the night in a unique and powerful way whilst supporting those facing homelessness in the North West,” a spokesperson said.

“This year, now more than ever we need your support as we have had to cancel all our community fundraising events which account for 80% of the charity income.”

Whether you spend the night under the stars in the office car park, pitch a tent in the garden or rough it in the sleeping bag – contact Mary on 087 7708865 or email mary@northwestsimon.ie for further details.