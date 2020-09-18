3 more deaths and 253 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 17 September, the HPSC has been notified of 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 32,271 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

143 are men / 108 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

61 cases have been identified as community transmission

116 in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.