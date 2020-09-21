Another AIMS Award for Boyle Musical Society

While they would normally be on their way back from Killarney now with their award for 'Best Technical', things are a little different this year. The annual Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Awards ceremony had to be conducted as a virtual event and the Boyle Musical Society trophy is in now the post. They will have to wait a little longer to celebrate together.

However, this is yet another fantastic achievement for Boyle Musical Society. They were nominated in two categories in the Sullivan section of the 2020 AIMS Awards for 'Sister Act', winning the award for Best Technical (Sound, lighting and sets) and narrowly losing out to Fermoy Musical Society, who picked up the award this year for Best Stage Management.

Diarmuid Beirne, who represented the Society by video link on Saturday night, thanked and congratulated all on the technical teams, Tom Cleary, Nigel Cleary, Paul Kelly and all at Indigo Lighting, Vinnie Higgins and Brendan McGee for sound and effects, Vivienne Caldbeck, John Wright and team for set design and construction and Enda Commons and team for stage management.

This is Boyle Musical Society's ninth AIMS Award. They previously picked up awards in 2007, 2010, 2014, 2016 and received nominations in 2012 and 2016.

The Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) provides a voice to musical theatre in Ireland. Over 130 musical societies, throughout the whole of Ireland, are members of AIMS – this relates to around 14,000 people directly involved with musical theatre and an audience base of around 1.2 million.

Boyle Musical Society would like to thank all who were involved in any way with their production of 'Sister Act' last November.

They would also like to congratulate all their Musical Society friends who were both winners and nominees in this year's AIMS Awards and hope to see all of them on stage soon. They also look forward to seeing the Boyle audiences in the very near future.