Leitrim hoteliers call for urgent Government support measures

The latest industry survey from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) reveals a collapse in hotel bookings on foot additional Government restrictions due to Covid-19.

Hotel room occupancy rates across the border region are at 61% for September, 31% for October and 14% for November based on business currently booked.

Since the announcement on 15th September of revised Government plans for restrictions, the weekly rate of new bookings for hotels has plummeted by 67% across the country - representing an enormous blow to Irish tourism at a time when the sector is struggling under immense financial difficulties.

Meanwhile the results today from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show number of overseas visitors to Ireland for the month of August dropped by 84% year on year, demonstrating the severe challenges facing Irish tourism which would normally rely on overseas visitors for 70 percent of revenues.

Michael Yates, Chair of the IHF Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon Branch said: “It is now ‘make or break’ time. Urgent and unprecedented intervention from the Government is required to support tourism businesses and safeguard thousands of jobs throughout the sector. This must form a central plank of the Budget due to be announced next month.”

Prior to Covid-19, Sligo and Leitrim’s tourism and hospitality industry supported 4,900 jobs and generated €178 million in revenues annually for the local economy. We are now facing a deepening crisis with 3,600 tourism jobs across Sligo and Leitrim at risk this year and local tourism revenues forecast to drop by €130m as businesses fight for survival.

“The outlook is exceptionally difficult and highlights the requirement for urgent immediate sectoral specific measures for tourism. This situation is nothing short of disastrous for our sector with serious implications for the tourism industry and wider economy. We are calling on the Government to implement sector specific measures as a matter of urgency. These should include enhanced employment subsidies, a reduction in tourism VAT, extended waiver of local authority rates and greater access to banking finance.”

Urgent Government measures required to safeguard Irish tourism: