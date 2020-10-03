The weather forecast for Saturday, October 3

Today, Saturday, October 3, the morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells for the most part. During the afternoon, showers will develop mostly close to the coast. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh northerly winds.

TONIGHT

Rain in the east will extend westward to affect much of the north and east of the country overnight. It will be heavy at times with a risk of spot flooding. There will be a mix of dry spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.