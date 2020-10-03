Leitrim deaths - Saturday, October 3, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Robert (Robie) Byrne, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Robert Byrne, known as Robie. Late of 64 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formally of Perth, Australia. Sadly missed by mum Chris, dad Tommy, sisters Lisa (Dublin) and Chantelle (Strabane), brothers Thomas (Perth, Australia) and Brian (Ballyshannon). Survived by his children Rochelle, Bree Ann, Tommy, Rebecca, Samantha, Phillipa and grandchildren (Perth, Australia). Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Sara Ainge (née Lowndes), Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

Sara Ainge (née Lowndes), Blackfallow, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Hambleton, Lancashire, England, September 29, 2020. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home. Sara will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Rowland, daughter Kirsty, sons Lincoln (U.K.) and Jim Tyson (Guernsey), Kirsty’s partner Phillip, grandsons Sam and Callum, nephew Tim, nieces Bridget and Katy, extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal today Saturday (October 3rd) from Mahon’s Funeral Home to The Church of Ireland, Green Street, Boyle, for Funeral Service at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Graveyard. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, Sara’s funeral will take place privately to family, neighbours and close friends only. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace