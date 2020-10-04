UPDATE: No further deaths but Covid infection figures remain high in many counties
Latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland
There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, Sunday, October 4.
There has now been a total of 1,810 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 3rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 38,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
· 195 are men / 168 are women
· 74% are under 45 years of age
· 27% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
· 42 cases have been identified as community transmission
· 100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on