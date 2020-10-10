Beautiful new exhibition 'Gathered' to showcase at Leitrim Design House

The Leitrim Design House in Carrick-on-Shannon are delighted to showcase a beautiful new exhibition of paintings titled ‘Gathered’ by Irish artist Liza Kavanagh on the Art Wall on Thursday, October 8.

This collection features a selection of contemporary still life paintings capturing the joy to be found in everyday objects.

Liza creates stylised, colourful paintings of much loved vessels, bowls of ripening fruit and seasonal flowers. Leitrim Design House welcomes everyone to visit and enjoy these wonderful uplifting paintings.

“We believe Liza’s work will prove very popular with our customers. This is also a fantastic opportunity to support and invest in a talented Irish artists work,” according to a spokesperson.

Liza is a visual artist living and working close to the famous Curragh Plains in Co Kildare. She began her studies at Grennan Mill Craft School before completing her Bachelor Degree in Fine Art at the Limerick School of Art and Design in 1994.

Working predominantly in acrylics and mixed media on board, Liza produces works which are vibrant and contemporary.

If ever we need some joy in our lives it is now. Liza’s work would make a very special and uplifting gift for loved ones to enjoy for generations to come.

Deposits are happily accepted at any time on all of our Irish made gifts. This stunning exhibition of vibrant still life paintings runs through until November 28, 2020, it’s a show not to be missed.

