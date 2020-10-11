Ordination of new Deacon Albert Dawson

Tuesday evening, September 29 which was also St. Michael and All Angels Day, saw the ordination of Albert Dawson of Glencar, by the Bishop of Kilmore, Elphin and Ardagh, Ferran Glenfield, to the office of Deacon in the Cathedral Church of St Mary the Virgin and St John the Baptist, Sligo.

This was an ordination service with a difference because of the Covid-19 restrictions where only close family were able to attend. Three other men were also ordained, Malcolm Young, Edmund Smyth, and Steve Frost.

Revd. Albert is returning to Manorhamilton Group of parishes following a two-year appointment in St John’s Cathedral (Sligo) group while studying.

This ministry is one which is self-supporting and is drawn from the system of the 18th century when the clergyman of the parish was selected for the local community.

While continuing to work in the day job of tourism and property management, it meant traveling to Dublin for lectures from time to time and also weekly lectures every Thursday night at the Claremorris hub with the other ordinands over two years.

When the year as a Deacon is complete, Revd. Albert will be priested and continue to work in the parish.

Asked about his new role Revd. Albert said “I have been working in the parish for a number of years prior to training, and when the Bishop asked me to put myself forward for the selection conference in 2017, I was humbled.

“The parishioners have been very supportive and have encouraged me every step along the way. For me, ministry is not only the care of the parishioners in the parish which stretches from Drumkeerin in Leitrim to Bundoran in Donegal and all locations in between, but it is to be part of the wider community.

“It was such a pleasure to have the new Parish Priest, Fr. John Gilhooly attend the ordination service on Tuesday night and the many message’s and phone calls I have received from the wider community is inspirational.”

Married to Anne with two children, Kristian, and Tanya and two grandchildren Deacon Dawson says he expects “the years ahead will be busy but challenging as we move forward, but I am always up for a challenge.

“The parish also has the Revd. Richard Beadle as the Bishop’s Curate so a good team for the future of the Church of Ireland and the wider community in the years ahead” Revd. Dawson remarks in conclusion.