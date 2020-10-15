The Thursday weather forecast for the North West of Ireland

A cool, crisp start to today, Thursday, October 15 with fog patches lingering for a time during the morning. The rest of the day will be mostly dry with good sunny spells and just a few well scattered showers. Highs of 12 or 13 degrees, in a light easterly breeze.

TONIGHT

A cool and mainly dry night with clear spells. Lows of 1 to 5 degrees with frost in places. Light easterly winds, becoming fresh on western coasts.