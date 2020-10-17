Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, October 17, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Peter (Pete) Brady - Dublin / Dromahair, Co Leitrim



Peter (Pete) Brady, Kinsealy, Malahide and formerly of Portmarnock, Co Dublin and Dromahair, Co Leitrim on Thursday, 15th October 2020. Unexpectedly, in the care of Beaumont Hospital. Beloved husband of Christine and predeceased by his brother Brendan. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, adored daughter Fiona, son-in-law Colum, his cherished grandchildren Harry and Emma, brothers Noel, Sean, Joseph and Christopher, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Peter's Funeral service to take place in Portmarnock on Monday, 19th October.

Packie Maguire - Garrison, Co Fermanagh



The death has occurred peacefully at Millcroft Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen of Packie Maguire, Dernacross, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral Mass on Monday, 19th October at 11am in Mary Queen of Peace Church, Garrison followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and forever remembered by all his family and friends.

Louis Fitzsimons - Kilmore, Co Roscommon



Louis Fitzsimons. Cartron, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon on Friday, 16th October, 2020, peacefully In the wonderful care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford. Son of the late John Joe and Ellen. Louis will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Josephine, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday morning from Brady's Funeral Home to the Half Parish Church arriving for private Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Cortege will then proceed via Cartron to Kilmore Cemetery for private burial.

Michael Patrick McGovern - Boyle, Co Roscommon



Michael Patrick McGovern, Aughrafinigan, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon, formerly Slane, Co Meath, Cabra, Dublin, Connecticut and Florida, U.S.A. (Born in Dublin on May 9th 1933) died October 16th 2020, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle.

Predeceased by his ex-wife Josie, brothers Eamonn and Terry, sisters Sinéad and Maura. He will be sadly missed his daughters Marie and her husband Mike, Sinéad, Ann and her husband John, son Michael, 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren (U.S.A.), brother Tomás (Canada), cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Cremation will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Sunday, October 18 at 2pm.

May they all Rest in Peace