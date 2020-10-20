Popular Carrick Bingo event cancelled

Due to the Government announcement upgrading from Level 3 to level 5 Covid restrictions, the hugely popular drive-in Bingo held in Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon is cancelled until further notice.

The big bingo event attracted people from all over the area each week in support of the Shannon Gaels GAA Club organised event which also gave a portion of the taking to local charities.

No doubt the drive-in bingo will return when the restrictions area eased.