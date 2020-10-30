New €13.8m Sligo Leitrim Mental Health Unit opens its doors

The new €13.8 million Sligo Leitrim Mental Health Unit has opened on the grounds of Sligo University Hospital.

This exceptional, state of the art, modern new and welcoming unit includes 25 single ensuite bedrooms, alongside family and child visiting rooms, and communal areas offering social connection, a relaxation suite, beauty treatment room and state of the art occupational facilities in additional to a beautiful outside courtyard with games tables for recreation.

The opening of the new unit last week marks the end of an era in mental health service delivery in Sligo Leitrim with the closure of the old St Columba’s Hospital in October.

The front entrance to the new Mental Health Unit in Sligo

The building, with healing and stabilisation at the core, has been co-designed and built with those who access mental health services, listening to and responding to their requests and underpinned by a recovery approach.

In order to implement national policy objectives contained in Healthy Ireland, Tobacco Free Ireland and the HSE Tobacco Free Ireland Programme, and to protect staff, service users and visitors from the harmful effects of tobacco smoke, the new Adult Mental Health Unit has adopted a Tobacco Free Campus Policy.

The HSE says it “will continue to endeavour to ensure that those accessing our services will receive the same high quality of care and support through our seven day a week enhanced community mental health teams in Markievicz House, Sligo, The Rock, Ballymote, Manorhamilton Primary and Mental Health Care Unit and Summerhill Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon. These hubs are staffed seven days a week and are in a position to offer assessments to people with mental health problems daily.”

The admissions unit remains an important focus of care for a minority of service users whose needs cannot be met in the community. Moving to new premises with a fresh approach to care, those who use the acute unit will see a bright, safe, recovery focused environment where you can retreat and recover.

Speaking about the new unit a service user said “This new beautiful spacious light filled building, it is a vast improvement on where treatment was offered in the past. As someone with lived experience of in-patient treatment and the old unit, I am delighted to see people will now be afforded the dignity and respect they are entitled to with regard to where they are staying.”

The building will be officially opened in 2021.