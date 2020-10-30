Extended deadline for young writers competition

The Leitrim Guardian 2021 Young Writers competition is open to all students in primary, second level and home school education.

This year, editor Bláithín Gallagher invites you to write about one good thing that you feel has changed your everyday life as a result of the pandemic. It can be fact or fiction.

Entry is only by email and all submissions must be typed and presented in word format or equivalent. The maximum word count for all entries to this competition is 750 words of prose or 30 lines of poetry.

The winning entry from both categories (primary and post-primary) will be published in the journal. Winners will receive a literary award certificate as well as a small prize.

Please submit your work to leitrimguardian@gmail.com, as an attachment in Microsoft Word format using Times Roman 12pt font.

Leitrim Guardian Young Writers Competition Primary or Post-primary (whichever is applicable) must be written in the subject line of the email. Due to requests the closing date for this competition has been extended to Monday, November 2.

Entries must include all of the following details: name, date of birth; school; class; and contact details as well ast itle of your entry and the number of words. Do not include your name or contact details on the attached piece of work, just the title, your date of birth and age.

Entries are welcome from near and far, in Irish and in English. Please ensure all entries follow the guidelines and most importantly, do not exceed 750 words.