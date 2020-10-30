Popular Trish retires from Masterson NS

Popular Manorhamilton lady, Trish Lonican recently retired from her employment in Manorhamilton's oldest educational institution, Masterson National School.

Wishing Trish all the best on her retirement in a message of grateful appreciation to her, Manor’s historical school which first enrolled students at its Church Lane location in 1860, stated “the children, staff and Board of Management of Masterson N.S. wish to extend their sincere gratitude to Trish Lonican for all her hard work and dedication to keeping the school squeaky clean over the past number of years. Every blessing and best wishes for your retirement.”