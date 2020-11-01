UPDATE: 2 deaths and 552 new cases of Covid

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,915 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 31st October the HPSC has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 62,002* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

275 are men / 275 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 62,002 confirmed cases reflects this.