Local Covid figures for counties Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal and Cavan

Cavan recorded less than five new cases in the 24 hours to midnight on October 31. The two week case figure for the county is 450.

In Sligo 9 new cases were recorded up until midnight on October 31, while the two week number of cases was 236.

For Donegal, 30 new cases of Covid were recorded in 24 hours with the two week number of cases reaching 511.

Roscommon had 10 new cases of the virus diagnosed bringing the two week figure to 132.

In Leitrim less than five cases were diagnosed in the period to midnight on October 31 which brings the two week figure to 34.