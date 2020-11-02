A cold and blustery day is headed out way for November 2

Cool and blustery today with widespread heavy showers with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Largely cloudy with just a few bright spells in the morning but some late afternoon sunshine will develop. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, strong on coasts.

TONIGHT

Further widespread showers tonight, still heavy with a continued risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Chilly under clear spells with lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees. Moderate to fresh southwesterly winds will ease during the night.