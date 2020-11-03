UPDATE: 5 deaths and 322 new Covid cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, November 3 been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,922 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 2nd November, the HPSC has been notified of 322 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 63,048* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 296 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with COVID-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 24 confirmed cases. The figure of 63,048 confirmed cases reflects this.