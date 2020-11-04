8 additional deaths and 444 confirmed cases today

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,930 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 3rd November, the HPSC has been notified of 444 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 63,483* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

208 are men / 235 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening which are valid as of midnight on November 3.

The county has recorded 22 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on October 21 to November 3 which equates to a 68.7 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 364.9, the highest in the country, and 278 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 16 new cases, an incidence rate of 286.4 and 456 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 12 new cases, an incidence rate of 223.1 and 144 cases.

In Sligo there are 6 new cases, a incidence rate of 283.8 and 186 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than 5 cases recorded today giving it a 185.9 incidence rate and a total of 76 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally, the 14 day incidence rate is 212.7 with 10,127 cases.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of COVID-19. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free COVID-19 test, one on day 0 and one on day 7. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.”

“By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.