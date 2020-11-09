6th annual Lidl trolley dash gives Leitrim customers the chance to win their Christmas shopping for just €1

This Christmas season is set to be one like no other, and this year Lidl are hoping to brighten spirits (and purses) by giving shoppers the chance to win their entire Christmas shop for just €1 by purchasing a ticket to the retailer’s annual trolley dash in aid of their charity partner, Jigsaw.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, November 16, in stores nationwide for 2 weeks only.

Winners will be challenged to a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around their local Lidl store to grab as much of their Christmas shopping as possible in just 2 minutes. 100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to supporting youth mental health in Ireland.

Now in it’s 6th year, the successful initiative has raised more than €1.5 million for Lidl’s charity partners to date, and according to Lidl Ireland’s Head of CSR, Owen Keogh, it is one of the most important local fundraising activities of the year: “Lidl’s Trolley Dash is something we know our customers look forward to every year, and it’s one of the most significant fundraising initiatives in our calendar. We encourage all of our customers to get behind this worthwhile cause this year, youth mental health, which is vital in these challenging times, while being in with a chance to win their Christmas shop for just €1 – now that’s definitely a Lidl bargain!”

From Dundalk to Dingle, every Lidl store in the country will be picking one winner at random to complete a dash in their store, and with previous dashes valued well into the hundreds, customers are encouraged to get into stores from Monday to secure their entry. Tickets will be sold at Lidl checkouts nationwide and shoppers can purchase as many tickets as they wish in support of Jigsaw.

Speaking about Lidl’s Trolley Dash this year, Joseph Duffy, CEO of Jigsaw said: “We’re delighted to be part of Lidl’s Trolley Dash initiative again this year. Every €1 ticket bought makes a direct contribution to supporting our work with young people across Ireland. With the generosity of Lidl’s team and customers, we will be able to support even more young people in communities across Ireland when they need it the most.”

Christmas Food Appeal

To further support local charities this Christmas, Lidl Ireland are launching their first ever nationwide Christmas Food Appeal across their network of 166 stores throughout Ireland from Thursday, December 3, to Sunday, December 6.

Lidl are asking their generous customers to donate long-life ambient products such as soup, tinned food, tea, coffee, pasta, rice, cereal, and condiments to help FoodCloud’s nationwide network of charity partners to provide for those in need in the lead up to Christmas.

For more information about Lidl’s Trolley Dash competition and terms and conditions, see www.lidl.ie/terms.