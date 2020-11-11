2 additional deaths and 362 confirmed cases reported

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 1 occurred in October and 1 remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 1,965 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 10th November, the HPSC has been notified of 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 66,247* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

(*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 66,247 confirmed cases reflects this.)

Of the cases notified today:

187 are men / 174 are women

55% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

90 in Dublin, 48 in Donegal, 34 in Limerick, 29 in Louth, 24 in Limerick and the remaining 137 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 280 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening which are valid as of midnight on November 10.

The county has recorded 13 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on 28 October to 10 November which equates to a 30.6 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - Less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 132.5, and 101 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 48 new cases, an incidence rate of 300.9, the highest in the country, and 479 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - Less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 168.9 and 109 cases.

In Sligo there are 5 new cases, a incidence rate of 154.1 and 101 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 5 cases recorded today giving it a 139.5 incidence rate and a total of 57 cases in the last fortnight.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The profile of the disease is improving and, while this is a positive trend, it does not mean it is time to take a step back from our adherence to public health guidelines. I urge everyone to redouble their efforts, try and have fewer close contacts this week than you did last week, continue to social distance and follow the other vitally important public health guidelines.”

“I also want to thank those who have self-isolated after receiving a positive COVID-19 test result; or having been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. Self-isolating is a vital measure in our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and it is essential that all those asked to self-isolate continue to do so.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.