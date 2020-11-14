Council wants your views on N16 Munakill Realignment Scheme

Leitrim County Council, in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), invites residents of the local area, members of the public and interested parties to participate in a 2nd public consultation on the Route Corridor Options for the N16 Munakill Realignment Scheme.

This 2nd public consultation – underway from 18th November to 18th December 2020 - is focused on the Route Corridor Options developed for the scheme.

A brochure is being posted to all households within the Study Area, which includes a map of the Route Corridor Options and a questionnaire to provide you with an opportunity to submit your views at this stage of the design process.

People can also view project details online at www.leitrimcoco.ie/eng/Services_A-Z/Roads/

Delivering this project is a priority for Leitrim County Council. The safety of the existing N16 at Munakill is compromised by a poor alignment, poor visibility, narrow verges, substandard junctions and many private access points. The overall aim of the proposed new scheme is to improve connectivity of North Leitrim and address existing operational and safety issues,

The N16 Project Team is available to answer any questions and provide information to assist you with your submission. To arrange a telephone call or online consultation with a member of the Project Team (via MS Teams or Zoom), please contact them by phone 071 9138909 or email n16munakill@rpsgroup.com

Online consultation meetings will be facilitated between 23rd November and 4th December 2020.

Subject to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person consultation meetings may be arranged during the week beginning Monday, 7th December 2020.

If you would like to make a submission, please do so by Friday 18th December 2020 as follows:

Email: n16munakill@rpsgroup.com

Post: N16 Munakill Project Team, RPS Consulting Engineers, 7 Beulah Building, Finisklin Road, Sligo, F91 A0H9.

The Project Team can be contacted at the above email address or telephone 071 9138909 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm).