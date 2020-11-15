IT Sligo offer students an open day like no other

Are you going through the CAO process at the moment? On Friday 20th and Saturday 21st of November IT Sligo is offering students and parents an opportunity to demystify the CAO application and experience academic life on campus all from the comfort of home.

With level 5 restrictions in place, the IT Sligo open day has moved to a virtual experience, but this doesn’t mean a lessor experience.

Marketing Officer, Glenda Conway has said this Open Day is a great opportunity for anyone considering going to third level and is especially useful for CAO applicants:

“This is a great opportunity for students to get a taste of lectures, student life and chat to our team without having to leave your house. We offer all levels of courses from level 6 to level 10 PhD in almost any course you could think of. The CAO can be a very daunting task so we have Donnchadh O’Mahony from O’Mahony Careers who’ll talk about the CAO application process and give tips on how to find the best course for you. SUSI will also be there to talk about the student grant, how to apply and answer any questions applicants may have. ”

IT Sligo has grown its reputation over recent years and this year was awarded top 10 position by the Sunday Times Good University Guide and top 5 by U-Multirank, the largest independent University ranking in the world. The institute has seen an increase of students in the past year and now has over 8,000 studying there, making it one of the largest Institutes outside of Dublin and the largest online community in Ireland.

Glenda also added this open day has a special guest this year:

“We are delighted to announce our special guest Dr. Eddie Murphy, a Clinical Psychologist from RTE’s Operation Transformation will be there to focus on mental wellbeing at the event. Mental health of students is so important under the current situation and we want to help students through a very tough year. “

“With the announcement of a possible vaccine early in the new year, it has now likely students will be able to attend college as normal come September and we believe students should prepare for their CAO now which is open for application since 5th November 2020. This event will help guide students no matter where you plan on going to college.”

Visitors to the virtual event will discover all they need to know our courses, meet academic staff and find out from current students what college life is really like. As well as this, Guidance Counsellors, students and parents can benefit from advice on grants & fees, sport scholarships, accommodation, access routes, and support services. Attendees will also experience a virtual tour of the spacious state of the art campus.

Get all the information you need before you go to college at the IT Sligo Open Day on 20th and 21st of November at www.itsligo.ie/openday