Leitrim now has second lowest incidence rate in the country - 7 deaths and 482 cases announced this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,972 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 12th November, the HPSC has been notified of 482 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 67,099* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

238 are men / 244 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

128 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 258 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of COVID-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease. The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on the 1st December.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Leitrim has again recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening which are valid as of midnight on November 12.

The county has recorded 20 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on October 30 to November 12 which equates to a 62.4 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the second lowest in the country behind Wexford.

The national 14 day incidence rates is 129.2

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 9 new cases with an incidence rate of 107.6, the highest in the country, and 82 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 24 new cases, an incidence rate of 270.7 (by far the highest in the country) and 431 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 6 new cases, an incidence rate of 161.1 and 104 cases.

In Sligo there are 5 new cases, a incidence rate of 145.0 and 95 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 5 cases recorded today giving it a 122.3 incidence rate and a total of 50 cases in the last fortnight.