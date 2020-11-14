Deaths in Leitrim area - Saturday, November 14, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kieran Kennedy - Mohill, Co Leitrim



Kieran Kennedy, St Patrick’s View, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Teesan, Co. Sligo. Suddenly, at his home, on Thursday 12th November 2020, aged 41 years. Deeply regretted by his loving father Jim and mother Mary of Mohereevan, Aughmore. Kieran will be sadly missed by his sister Eveleen, brothers John, Joseph and Seamus, sisters-in-law Aine and Aisling, brother-in-law James, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and great friends. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, for funeral Mass on Monday, 16th of November at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

Mary Teresa (Tessie) O'Sullivan - Bornacoola, Co Leitrim

Mary Teresa (Tessie) O’Sullivan (nee Farrell), Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim, on November 12th, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Predeceased by her husband Michael, son Jimmy and daughter Carol. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Tommy and Michael, daughters Catherine Byng, Mary Shirren, Geraldine and Claire, sister Pauline Mitchell, sons-in-law daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Tessie’s Funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Tessie’s Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Tessie’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Josephine McWeeney-McLoughlin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Josephine McWeeney-McLoughlin, Corbally and formerly Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 12th November 2020, peacefully, in her 97th year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by John, Declan, Mel and her great-granddaughter Amelia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Helen (Canada), Marie (Rooskey), Joan and Anne (Boyle), sons Tommy (Mullingar), Sean and Oliver (Hartley), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Josephine's Funeral Cortège will leave her residence on Saturday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Due to current HSE guidelines Josephine's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Church limit is a maximum of 25 people. A memorial Mass for Josephine will take place at a later date. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. Family flowers only.

Gerald (Gerry) Fitzmaurice, Finglas, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Boyle, Co Roscommon and late of Aer Lingus. Peacefully at Connolly Hospital surround by his loving family. Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Marian, Liam, Deirdre, Gerald, Elizabeth and the late Olive. Gerry will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Peggy, Tessie, Lily and Olive, sisters-in-law Bridie and Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours friends and all who know and loved him. Gerry’s Funeral Mass can be viewed at 11.30am on Saturday Morning by clicking this link. http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html Funeral strictly private.

Ciara O'Riordan - Cootehall, Co Roscommon / Greystones, Co Wicklow

Ciara O'Riordan, Coote Lodge, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Greystones, Co. Wicklow, 10th November 2020. Predeceased by her parents Ferdia and Evelyn. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Fiona, Niamh and Bronagh, brothers-in-law John, Ian and Ben, nieces and nephews Emma, Sarah, Liam, Mark, Seán, Sage and Darragh, extended family and friends. Private cremation will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Saturday, November 14th. The family appreciate your sympathy, respect, support and understanding at this time.

Patrick (Paddy) O'Sullivan - Drogheda, Co Meath / Arva, Co Cavan

O’Sullivan, Patrick (Paddy) Late of Corragh, Beabeg Road, Drogheda, Co Meath and formerly of Arva, Co Cavan – November 11th, 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff in the Mater Private Hospital, Beaumont and Mater ICU. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Mairead) and children Gráinne, Emer, Liz and John, sons in law Ken, Peter and Brian daughter in law Claire, adored Gaga of Caoimhe, Aoibhín, Kate, Diarmuid, Sadhbh, Tiernan, Ada and Meadhbh, sisters Ann and Treasa, (predeceased by his brothers Anthony, Lorcan and sister Margaret), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and fellow members of Co Louth GC. In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Paddy’s funeral will be private for immediate family only, it will be streamed live on www.stmarysdrogheda.ie at 11 o' clock on Saturday morning, with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace