Deaths in the Leitrim area - Sunday, November 15, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sharon Conway - Arigna, Co Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim



Sharon Conway, Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly Arigna and London, on Thursday, November 12th 2020, suddenly, at her residence. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Lauryn, mother Sheila, brother Desmond, sister Lucy, fiancée Joseph, brother-in-law Anthony, sister-in-law Claire, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Sunday afternoon from 4 o’clock until 6 o’clock (strictly family only). All are requested to observe social distancing and wear face covering. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M. Arigna, on Monday afternoon for celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 2 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery.

Michael Francis Beirne -Melbourne, Australia / Newtownforbes, Co Longford

Michael Francis Beirne, Melbourne, Australia and formerly Manchester and Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, suddenly at his home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents Tommy and Beatrice Beirne. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Prue, daughters Sadie and Kate, son Ryan, step children Josh, Noah and Sinead, brothers Sean, Jimmy and John (UK), Thomas (Ballagh), sisters Ann Casey and Maureen McDermott (Ballagh), sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and large circle of good friends.

Michael’s Funeral Service will take place in Melbourne, Australia, this Thursday the 19th of November at 10:30am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) or Wednesday the 18th of November at 11:30pm Irish time. (GMT)

Mary Winifred (Freddie) Egan - Elphin, Co Roscommon

Mary Winifred (Freddie) Egan (née Canning), Cloonshanagh, Drummullin, Elphin, Co Roscommon, peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the loving care of all the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, in her 103rd year. Pre-deceased by her husband, Tom, brother Sonnie and sister Evelyn. She will be hugely missed, by her sorrowing nephew, Tony, nieces, Allison and Orla, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal on Tuesday, November 17th, from McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, to Kiltrustan Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery.

Kieran Kennedy - Mohill, Co Leitrim

Kieran Kennedy, St Patrick’s View, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Teesan, Co. Sligo. Suddenly, at his home, on Thursday 12th November 2020, aged 41 years. Deeply regretted by his loving father Jim and mother Mary of Mohereevan, Aughmore. Kieran will be sadly missed by his sister Eveleen, brothers John, Joseph and Seamus, sisters-in-law Aine and Aisling, brother-in-law James, aunts, uncles, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and great friends. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, for funeral Mass on Monday, 16th of November at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace