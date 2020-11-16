IT students want you to draw for Jigsaw!

Students from IT Sligo have launched a fun online fundraising event for mental health charity Jigsaw. They are asking the public to draw a sketch that makes them smile and paste on Facebook or Instagram. Participants can tag a friend and donate to Jigsaw. Each donation grants entry to a draw which will then take place in early December for some very exciting prizes.

Lecturer at IT Sligo Joanna Sweeney praised her students for the new online initiative to support mental health charities like Jigsaw:

“In these trying times where all our mental health is being tested what a great cause to support. So break out your artistic side, escape the world of doom and gloom for a moment and Draw for Jigsaw.”

Joanna added; “The students have organised this event as part of the subject “Non-Profit Marketing” that is delivered on several marketing courses in the institute. This subject gives students an introduction to marketing for the Third Sector. The college feels that this subject is an important addition to the curriculum as people are becoming more socially responsible and ethically minded in their everyday lives.”

Working closely with the charity grants students an insight into how charities are run which has both educational and social benefits. This allows students to see that even the non-profit sector is extremely competitive and charities have to fight for funding. It also gives students valuable experience in organising and running an event from start to finish.

Jigsaw is the National Centre for young mental health. They have a team of supporters, professionals and volunteers who are passionate about supporting young people’s mental health. Jigsaw offer a listening ear and give expert advice and support to young people aged 12 – 25 years-old. They give families, teachers, and those who support young people’s mental health ways to cope and skills to be there for young people.

This is one of many initiatives IT Sligo are organising to keep connected during Level 5 restrictions. The college is also running online yoga and painting classes and hosting a weekly comedy event with So Funny Sligo Comedy Festival.

For further information please go to facebook.com/jigsdraw