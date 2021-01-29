UPDATE: 48 more deaths and 1,254 confirmed new cases of Covid-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 48 additional deaths related to Covid-19. 45 of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 30-99 years. There has now been a total of 3,214* Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday, January 28, the HPSC has been notified of 1,254 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 193,892** confirmed cases of the virus here in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

- 587 are men / 658 are women

- 54% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 42 years old

- 437 in Dublin, 146 in Cork, 76 in Meath, 69 in Wexford, 62 in Kildare and the remaining 464 cases are spread across all other counties***

As of 2pm today, 1,518 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 211 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,214 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 193,892 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.