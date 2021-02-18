Heavy rain on the way for Leitrim and surrounding areas this Thursday, February 18

Frequent blustery showers this morning, some heavy with a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Showers will ease by afternoon becoming lighter and more isolated with bright spells developing. Cloud will however thicken from the southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with fresh and gusty westerly winds.

TONIGHT

Rain will develop across Connacht tonight, becoming heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding. Becoming windy too with strong to near gale southerly winds developing. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, occurring early in the night.