Leitrim GAA chairperson shares his memories of his native Eslin as he joins in local GAA healthy mind and body initiative

Chairperson of Leitrim GAA and Leitrim County Councillor, Enda Stenson has always been very proud of his Leitrim roots and most especially of his own local area, Eslin.

Eslin GAA Healthy Club has been leading the way with Feel Good February - aimed at getting people active and helping to encourage better mental and physical health.

Here Enda shares some of his own memories about Eslin GAA Club as he joins in Feel Good February.