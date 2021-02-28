WATCH: Leitrim native celebrates 100th birthday to cheers from well-wishers

Bridie Tighe at 100 years young is a rare breed and a truly exceptional lady. She celebrated this very special birthday in Bawnboy, West Cavan on Friday last and marked the occasion with a drive through the village where well wishers lined the way and cheered in her honour.

See the video of her journey here.

The youngest of seven children, Bridie was born in Keshcarrigan, Leitrim, during Ireland's War of Independence on the 26th February 1921.

Bridie has a phenomenal memory and only stopping driving 10 years ago.

Bridie pictured with the Letter from the President on her birthday.

She is still an avid reader with the newspapers in front of her every morning and is presently reading both Seamus O'Rourke and Mary McAleese's books.

What is her secret to reaching such an age? Well, she says that she enjoys a good bowl of porridge every morning!

The fabulous birthday cake!