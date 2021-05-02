Sligo gardai seize almost €100,000 in drugs in 24 hours

Garda Síochána in Sligo have seized approximately €100,000 worth of illegal drugs in two separate incidents in the just 24hrs.

A search of a premises took place in Sligo Town centre, on April 29 at approximately 9pm. This search led to the discovery of €65,000 of suspected cocaine, pending analysis.

Separately a search took place on April 30, in the Cranmore area of Sligo Town and approximately €40,000 worth of Cannabis was seized.

The investigations into these matters are continuing.

In a post on the Sligo/Leitrim division garda Facebook page it was noted: "Illegal drugs are a scourge on our communities. It can be so easy to get tangled up, into the nightmare of the illegal drugs world. However, there is help out there. You can speak to your local Garda, or your doctor. Please, seek out help".