Scam Alert: Do not engage with suspicious callers

Sligo Leitrim Gardai are warning that scam calls are continuing, and local gardai are inundated with callers saying they have received these scam calls.



The gardai said these calls appear to come from Irish numbers.



In an effort to make people more scam aware, An Garda Síochána has issued the following advice;

• Do not engage with the caller

• Do not click on any suspicious links in emails or text messages

• Do not download suspicious apps / remote access software

• Do not send them money,

• Do not withdraw money and lodge it into cryptocurrency ATMs

• If someone calls to your home, do not let them in without seeing Identification – if in doubt ring local station or 999

• Screenshot the email, text message or other communication,

• If concerned please contact your local Garda station



The HSE will not cold call you looking for personal information such as PPS numbers or bank account details.

Please inform your elderly family or neighbours and advice them not to engage will suspicious calls.

