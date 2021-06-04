Hospital patients asked to bring vaccination status

People attending Cavan Hospital Emergency Department are asked to bring their vaccination status details with them.

The General Manager of Cavan and Monaghan Hospitals says it will have no impact on anyone who hasn't received a vaccine.

People attending the Emergency Department of Cavan Hospital are being asked to bring details of their vaccination status.

The hospital says it is very useful for medical staff to know if someone they are treating has had their vaccine, and what brand they were administered.

This advice is being extended to all attendances, but in particular those who will be turning up to the Emergency Department.

