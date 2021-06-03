Limited Resumption of Services at Sligo University Hospital following Ransomware Attack

Initial progress has been made to restore some hospital services at Sligo University Hospital following the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems.

Gráinne McCann, Hospital Manager at Sligo University Hospital said, “Work is ongoing to get essential systems such as radiology, diagnostic/laboratory and patient information back functioning fully.

“Even though we do not have all systems back, we are in a position to resume a limited number of services on a phased basis.

“Next week we will go ahead with planned surgery and patients are being contacted directly. We are also recommencing a number of outpatient clinics and patients are being contacted directly if their appointments are going ahead.

“We have been able to keep our maternity services, dialysis appointments, physiotherapy appointments and chemotherapy treatments going throughout the IT systems outage and patients should continue to come to their appointments for these services.

“Unfortunately patients attending the Emergency Department are still facing extremely long delays because essential services like blood tests and diagnostic services are taking much longer than usual.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for the many patients who have been impacted by cancellations. We are working to reschedule the cancelled appointments as soon as possible. This will take time particularly as the systems are still not back to a level that will allow us to resume normal service. I would like to thank all our patients and their families for their support and understanding throughout these disruptions and delays.

“I would like to acknowledge the incredible commitment of the staff in the hospital, many of whom have been working long hours and throughout the weekends, to enable a level of patient care to resume much earlier than expected.”

Overview of current hospital services:

LIMITED SERVICE FROM 08 JUNE

· Outpatient clinics will resume on a phased basis and patients are being contacted by the hospital if their appointment is going ahead.

· Diagnostics including X-ray, CT scans, MRI appointments will resume on a phased basis and patients are being contacted by the hospital if their appointment is going ahead.

· Elective inpatient and day case procedures– a number of procedures are going ahead and patients are being contacted directly.

SERVICES CONTINUING

· Maternity services including antenatal scanning

· Dialysis

· Physiotherapy

· Chemotherapy

Ongoing updates on service disruptions will be provided on hse.ie and on saolta.ie.