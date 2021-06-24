Concern over large increase in Covid-19 in Collooney, Co Sligo

The HSE is concerned about recent large increases in Covid cases in Collooney, Co. Sligo.

Dr. Anthony Breslin, Director of Public Health, has asked people in Collooney, “if you have symptoms stay at home and get a test, do not socialise. These cases related to social gatherings in the area and if you are a contact of a possible case please restrict your activity and get tested too”.

The HSE would like to remind people of the symptoms of COVID-19 include: a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above), a new cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties and loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal. You may not have all of these symptoms. It can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show. They can be similar to symptoms of cold and flu.

If you have symptoms or do not have symptoms, you can attend your testing centre without an appointment.

The close contact system is up and running and close contacts will be contacted by text with information on their appointment and are asked to follow the instructions in the text. If your symptoms get worse or you are worried about your symptoms, phone your GP.

Testing for Sligo at Finisklin Centre is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and with weekend hours being extended due to the increase demand on Saturday and Sunday now opened from 10am to 4pm.

Leitrim – Testing in Leitrim is open Monday to Friday 2pm to 4:30pm. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Leitrim Centre is located at the North West Business and Tech Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim N94KN73.

Full details of testing centres are available at hse.ie